Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $379.48 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.05 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.86.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

