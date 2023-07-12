Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4,354.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,464,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

