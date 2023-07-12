James Investment Research Inc. Has $86,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

