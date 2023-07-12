James Investment Research Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

