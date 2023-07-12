2,591 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Flex by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Flex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

