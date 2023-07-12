QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

