Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.