Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1,407.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Markel Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,390.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,349.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,336.33. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.