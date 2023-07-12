Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

