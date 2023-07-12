Spartan Delta Corp. to Issue None Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

TSE:SDE opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$827.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.45. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$4.54 and a one year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.0342612 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.84.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

