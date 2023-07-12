Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHIT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

