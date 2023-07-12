Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of IHIT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
