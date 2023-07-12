The Character Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The Character Group stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,510.00 and a beta of 0.87. The Character Group has a one year low of GBX 292 ($3.76) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get The Character Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.26), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($62,192.91). In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of The Character Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £48,342.55 ($62,192.91). Also, insider Carmel Warren bought 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.32 ($6,430.36). Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.