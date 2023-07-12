E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

