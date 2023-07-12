Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

