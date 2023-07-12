Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32 on July 31st

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

SBR stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $997.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 986.95% and a net margin of 97.32%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

