Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

