Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.10.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
