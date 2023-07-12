Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 5th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USA opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 871,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

