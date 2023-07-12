GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

