Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

THQ stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $324,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

