Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

EDI opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

