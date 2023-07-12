Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
EDI opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
