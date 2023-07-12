GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$49.48 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$31.66 and a 52 week high of C$51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.14. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.9313616 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

