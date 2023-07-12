First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
FEN stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
