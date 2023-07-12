First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

FEN stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

