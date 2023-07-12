Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 14th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 72.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

