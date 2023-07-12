SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $445,209.75

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $445,209.75 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006270 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

