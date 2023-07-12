UBS Group Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $527.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.23.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $457.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.92 and its 200-day moving average is $395.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $239.40 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.