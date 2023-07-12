Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $249.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HSY opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average of $247.90. Hershey has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.