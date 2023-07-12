The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $109.13 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,728.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.