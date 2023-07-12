Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $312.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

