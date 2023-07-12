Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $199,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $166,982,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

