Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,730 shares of company stock worth $5,982,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 406,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

