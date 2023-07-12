JMP Securities Cuts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $25.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.08% from the stock’s current price.

PRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $828.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.54 and a beta of 0.46.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

