Barclays Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of U stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $543,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,130,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,732,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

