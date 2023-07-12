KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

