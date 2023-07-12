Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.