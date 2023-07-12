Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

MRO stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

