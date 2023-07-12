Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

