Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.
RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
Redwood Trust Price Performance
NYSE RWT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.