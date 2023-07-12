Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,866,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.