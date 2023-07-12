HC Wainwright Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.39% from the company’s current price.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $556.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,509 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

