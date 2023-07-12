Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,933,000 after buying an additional 1,728,137 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

