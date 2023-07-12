Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

