STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NYSE STM opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

