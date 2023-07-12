Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

