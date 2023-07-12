Citigroup Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.