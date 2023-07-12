Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
