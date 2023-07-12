Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

