Mizuho Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $19.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

