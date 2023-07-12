Dero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,790.21 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $60.42 million and $34,790.21 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00014354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,714.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00314951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00925067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00536740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00061672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00130992 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,703,352 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

