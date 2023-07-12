Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Raymond James Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.