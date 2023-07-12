Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

