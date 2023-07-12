Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

