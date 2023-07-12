Northland Capmk Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Generac Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.