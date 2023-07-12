Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.